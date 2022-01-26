Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

