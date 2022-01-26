Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.