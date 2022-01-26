Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 118,920 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Avis Budget Group worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 269.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

