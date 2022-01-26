Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,180 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,531 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.