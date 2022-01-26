Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,278 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of AutoNation worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 93.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

