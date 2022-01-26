Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,700 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Thor Industries worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

THO stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

