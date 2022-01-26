Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,365 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,845,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

