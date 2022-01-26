Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,466 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

