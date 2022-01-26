Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,774 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

