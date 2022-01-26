Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 46,355 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

IAC stock opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.