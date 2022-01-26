Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,820 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of IAA worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 663,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 107,425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IAA by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 457,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:IAA opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

