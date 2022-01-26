Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 50,965 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,965 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Valley National Bancorp worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $12,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

