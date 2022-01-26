Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Helen of Troy worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,920,000.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

