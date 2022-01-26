Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 63,713 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

