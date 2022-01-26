Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 8,973 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

