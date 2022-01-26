Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 103,166 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.37% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.