Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 131,452 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after purchasing an additional 373,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,768,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.