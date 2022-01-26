Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 344,797 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 344,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.35% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

