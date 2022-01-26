Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 457,941 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,874 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

