Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Revolve Group worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,069 shares of company stock worth $37,850,034. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVLV opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

