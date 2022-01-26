Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 15,550 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

