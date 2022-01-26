Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 66,096 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of Ultra Clean worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $6,070,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

