Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 6,832 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.