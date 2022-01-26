Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 165.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bill.com by 14.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.39.

Shares of BILL opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

