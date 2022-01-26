Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.