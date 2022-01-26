Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Gold Fields worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

GFI opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.