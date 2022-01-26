Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.97 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

