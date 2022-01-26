Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.67 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 404.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of McGrath RentCorp worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 102,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

