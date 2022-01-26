Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.79 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,029 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Select Medical worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

