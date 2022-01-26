Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.85 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

