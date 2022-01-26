Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 922.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of SunPower worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SunPower by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

SunPower stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

