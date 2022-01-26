Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $4.02 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.90% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,537,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,593,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRC stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

