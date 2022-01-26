Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $4.12 Million in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.35% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,497,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,257,000 after purchasing an additional 925,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

