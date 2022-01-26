Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $4.13 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $257,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZON opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OZON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

