Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,846,674 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Synaptics worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Synaptics stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

