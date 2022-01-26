Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of PS Business Parks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.79 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

