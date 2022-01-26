Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 376.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 83,287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of SC opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

