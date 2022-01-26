Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 187,253 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 155.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Chimera Investment worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $163,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

