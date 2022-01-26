Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 190,019 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 251.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,019 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

