Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 22,860 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3,794.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 127.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 55.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.70.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

