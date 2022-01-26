Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 35,655 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 407.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Jack in the Box worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

