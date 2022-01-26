Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 45,947 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 683.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,410,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.