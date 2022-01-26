Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 62,747 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 546.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.