Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Ryder System worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

R stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

