Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Inari Medical worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $2,821,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,222 shares of company stock worth $14,120,588. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

