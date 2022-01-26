Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 549.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,874 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.37 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

