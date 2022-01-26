Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 24,186 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

