Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 30,020 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

