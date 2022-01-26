Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 50,702 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,702 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTG. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

