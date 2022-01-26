Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 594,413 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594,413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of Hecla Mining worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

